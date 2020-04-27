Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises about 3.3% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 11.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $8,057,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,399,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

FTV stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $86.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.