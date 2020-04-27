Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $2.89 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 4.3% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.19. 452,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,023. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $308.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

