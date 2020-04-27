Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 191.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 4.7% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. 2,783,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,101. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

