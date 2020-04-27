Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Sells 96,469 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,469 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America comprises about 3.5% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 128,531 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 68,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 272,519 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 61,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,193. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

