Eos Management L.P. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Eos Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $36.37. 1,931,466 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

