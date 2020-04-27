Eos Management L.P. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Eos Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 0.7% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

WFC traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,507,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,924,344. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

