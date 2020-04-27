Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mullen Group Ltd’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.22 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.83.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$4.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.79. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.