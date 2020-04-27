Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (AAL, ACSO, ADM, AHT, AINV, ALU, AML, APF, ARHVF, AV)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 27th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML). Deutsche Bank AG issued a hold rating on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at VSA Capital.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a hold rating.

Costain Group (LON:COST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector performer rating. The firm currently has GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 900 ($11.84).

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Quartix (LON:QTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quartix (LON:QTX) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a neutral rating.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

