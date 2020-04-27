Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Down 24.7% in April

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.66. 38,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQC. ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.