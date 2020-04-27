Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $594.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report sales of $594.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $623.40 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $577.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 710,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $74,524,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after acquiring an additional 298,678 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,540,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $83.20 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

