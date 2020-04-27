Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.11.

EEFT stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 710,010 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

