Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

