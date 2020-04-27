Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab Sells 100,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Gisela Schwab sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $860,000.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $918,500.00.

EXEL opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

