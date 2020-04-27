Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $393,600.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 808,731 shares in the company, valued at $21,221,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $26.53 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

