Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley Sells 5,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 20th, Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $66,367.66.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

Exelixis stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

