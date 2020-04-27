Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post sales of $332.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.00 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $311.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $88.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,131,556. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

