Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 13.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 41,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

