Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) is Garner Asset Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Farmland Partners comprises 3.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.47% of Farmland Partners worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 187,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. 177,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,145. Farmland Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.