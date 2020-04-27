Financial Advantage Inc. Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 9.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.23. 856,793 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.