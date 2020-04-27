Financial Advantage Inc. Has $12.59 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 11.0% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.64. 11,203,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,146,238. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.