Financial Advantage Inc. Purchases 6,478 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.01. 4,685,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

