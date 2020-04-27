FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $948,288.35 and $842.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

