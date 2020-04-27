First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 1,347 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

IYK stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.69. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $140.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.