First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FUSB traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

FUSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of First US Bancshares worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

