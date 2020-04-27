FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FSNUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FSNUY traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.29. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

