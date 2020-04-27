FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By DA Davidson

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a report released on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,752,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after buying an additional 1,472,878 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,321,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 874,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 748,646 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

