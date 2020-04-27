Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 11,198 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Dell comprises about 1.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $2,309,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,459.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock worth $4,923,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Dell stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

