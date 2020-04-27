Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.31 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.04. 6,073,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,574,876. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.