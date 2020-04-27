Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.02 Million Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. Concho Resources makes up approximately 1.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 68,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Concho Resources by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Concho Resources by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

Concho Resources stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,693. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

