Garner Asset Management Corp Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Office Properties Income Trust comprises 5.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.43% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of OPI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. 201,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

