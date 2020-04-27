Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,072,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 807,476 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -186.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

