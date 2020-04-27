Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust accounts for 3.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.35% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 763.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

