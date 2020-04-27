Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 21,843 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the period. International Paper makes up about 2.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IP traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.43. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

