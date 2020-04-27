GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of GasLog worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GasLog by 37.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GasLog during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GasLog by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the 4th quarter worth about $6,213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in GasLog by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GasLog Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $306.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

