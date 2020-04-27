GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €16.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.97 ($27.87).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €20.83 ($24.22). 448,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a twelve month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -22.04.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

