Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 13.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 211,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

