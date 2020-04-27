Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Gentherm worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $34.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

