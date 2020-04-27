Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 166,415 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CS. CIBC downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of CS stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0716 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.