Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,209 Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

ORC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO G Hunter Iv Haas purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.03. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

