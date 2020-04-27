Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Foundation Building Materials worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $428.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at $57,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

