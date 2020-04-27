Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $11,839,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $12.24 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $635.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

