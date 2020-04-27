Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 21,100 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Energy Recovery worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERII. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 74,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $163,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,072,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,676.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $84,666.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $580,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $7.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $421.74 million, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 3.49.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

