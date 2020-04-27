Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 53,308 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cameco worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NYSE CCJ opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25 and a beta of 0.62. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.