Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $391.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $119.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

