Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Mallinckrodt worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $3.56 on Monday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $291.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

