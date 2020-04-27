Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Community Health Systems worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.