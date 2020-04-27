Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Heritage Insurance worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 42,712 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $310.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities cut their target price on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.