Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,818 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Diamond S Shipping worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,972 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $760,437.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have commented on DSSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

DSSI opened at $13.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $561.83 million and a PE ratio of 44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $186.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.33 million. Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

