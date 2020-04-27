Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Baozun worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 132,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,384,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at $609,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 2.40. Baozun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

