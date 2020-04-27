Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $4.68 Million Position in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of IGM Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,981,000 after buying an additional 997,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

IGMS opened at $56.50 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $52.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

